ASC's 'gold rush': 4 notes pointing to an outpatient cardiology boom 

Cardiology is one of the fastest growing ASC specialties as Medicare payments increase and more procedures are approved for the outpatient setting.

Here are four recent notes on cardiology's outpatient migration:

1. In 2022, Atlas Healthcare Partners formed a cardiovascular-focused ASC management company with consulting company MedAxiom. Here is what the company's CEO has to say about its growth strategy.

2. Cardiology procedures are continuing to migrate to the ASC setting, leaders said at a California Ambulatory Surgery Association summit with payers and industry stakeholders. CMS added cardiac diagnostic and interventional procedures to its ASC-approved list in 2019 and 2020. Currently, all but five states allow certain cardiac procedures in the ASC setting.

3. HonorHealth broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., as part of a $60 million expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

4. Philip Blair, CEO of Surgery Center Services of America, spoke with Becker's about ASC companies' biggest growth focus and why outpatient cardiology is a "gold rush."