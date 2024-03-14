Alabama cardiology practice denies closure reports

On March 11, Montgomery, Ala.-based Baptist Medical Center South issued a statement claiming that Southeastern Cardiology, an unaffiliated practice located on Baptist's campus, had abruptly closed its doors for good.

Now, the practice has issued a statement saying that it is still open and serving patients, according to a March 13 report from local news affiliate WAFF.

According to the previous announcement from Baptist, Southeastern Cardiology informed the system it was closing on March 8, but did not provide a reason.

"The office is not currently closed," Southeastern Cardiology’s statement says. "There are providers in the office to take care of any urgent cardiac issues, as well as staff to answer phone calls and any questions you have regarding medical records. The office can be contacted at 334-613-0807. With call volume being high, if you are unable to reach a staff member, please leave a detailed voicemail and contact number and someone will return your call as soon as possible. There has been misinformation put out to the public by unauthorized individuals regarding who to contact with questions and requests. All phone calls regarding your care and medical records are to be directed to Southeastern Cardiology Consultants only at the number above."

The practice did not clarify if, or when, it is closing for good. It said it will be "reaching out very soon to all patients to provide information with disposition and follow-up care," according to the report.

The practice has been open for more than 30 years and has five physicians and three nurse practitioners on site, according to its website.