9 cardiologists moving to new hospitals in 2 months

Here are nine cardiologists that have joined new hospitals and organizations that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 10:

1. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology added Malachy Sullivan, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

2. North Conway, N.H.-based Memorial Hospital, part of MaineHealth, added cardiologist Robert Bender, DO.

3. Jared Davis, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia, according to an Aug. 24 news release from Archbold.

4. Interventional cardiologist Joseph Elliott, MD, joined the Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health cardiology team.

5. Keith McLean, MD, joined Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison, Ind.

6. Orange Beach, Ala.-based Southern Rapid Care added Ken Francez, MD.

7. Essentia Health-Fargo (Minn.) added cardiologist Abdallah Mansour, MD.

8. Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Cardiology added Thorarinn Arni Bjarnason, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

9. Phillip Erwin, MD, PhD, joined My Cardiologist at its Boca Raton, Fla., location.