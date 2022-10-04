6 recent cardiology updates for ASC leaders to know

From Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center to a $40 million heart center and outpatient surgery expansion, here are six cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 16:

1. Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center.

2. Cleveland Clinic topped Newsweek's latest rankings for the world's best hospitals for cardiology.

3. Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's former cardiovascular director is suing the hospital in state court, alleging she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon.

4. Lake Forest, Ill., cardiologist Krishnaswami Sriram, MD, was charged with tax evasion and filing false returns for himself and his children.

5. Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is expanding its surgical team.

6. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health is building a $40 million heart center and outpatient surgery expansion that will create the capacity for more than 20 new physicians.