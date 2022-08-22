Oregon vascular practice welcomes 2 new surgeons

Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is expanding its surgical team.

Lauren Wikholm, MD, joined Inovia's clinic in Happy Valley, the practice said Aug. 19. She is a member of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society.

Todd Jones, MD, joined the practice's Portland clinic. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

"We are pleased to have such well trained and experienced surgeons join our group serving patients all over Oregon and the Northwest," Edward Boyle, MD, Inovia's founder and director, said in a news release. "We now have 12 providers and can accommodate seeing patients with a wide variety of venous disorders at any of our 5 locations."