Worst cities for physician pay in the last 5 years

Baltimore and Boston have been consistently ranked as some of the worst cities for physician pay.
Doximity surveyed more than 160,000 full-time U.S. physicians about their compensation and recorded the lowest-earning cities for physician compensation in the last five years.
Here are the five cities where physicians have earned the least since 2017, followed by average compensation:
Note: From 2017-19, Doximity reported the highest metro areas, rather than cities.
2021:
1. Baltimore: $330,917
2. Providence, R.I.: $346,092
3. San Antonio: $355,439
4. Washington, D.C.: $356,633
5. Boston: $363,545
2020:
1. San Antonio: $329,475
2. Virginia Beach, Va.: $331,952
3. Boston: $347,894
4. Baltimore: $348,389
5. Washington D.C.: $351,572
2019:
1. Boston-Cambridge, Mass.-Newton, N.H: $305,634
2. Washington, D.C.-Arlington, Va.-Alexandria, Md.: $305,216
3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.:$303,454
4. Austin-Round Rock, Texas: $299,297
5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.: $297,776
1. Durham, N.C.: $282,035
2. Ann Arbor, Mich.: $302,692
3. Baltimore: $304,002
4. New Haven, Conn.: $308,262
5. Rochester, N.Y.: $312,503
2017:
1. Durham, N.C.: $267,598
2. Ann Arbor, Mich.: $272,398
3. Baltimore, Md.: $281,005
4. Charleston, S.C.: $285,933
5. Washington, D.C.: $286,24