Worst cities for physician pay in the last 5 years

Baltimore and Boston have been consistently ranked as some of the worst cities for physician pay.

Doximity surveyed more than 160,000 full-time U.S. physicians about their compensation and recorded the lowest-earning cities for physician compensation in the last five years.

Here are the five cities where physicians have earned the least since 2017, followed by average compensation:

Note: From 2017-19, Doximity reported the highest metro areas, rather than cities.

2021:

1. Baltimore: $330,917

2. Providence, R.I.: $346,092

3. San Antonio: $355,439

4. Washington, D.C.: $356,633

5. Boston: $363,545

2020:

1. San Antonio: $329,475

2. Virginia Beach, Va.: $331,952

3. Boston: $347,894

4. Baltimore: $348,389

5. Washington D.C.: $351,572

2019:

1. Boston-Cambridge, Mass.-Newton, N.H: $305,634

2. Washington, D.C.-Arlington, Va.-Alexandria, Md.: $305,216

3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.:$303,454

4. Austin-Round Rock, Texas: $299,297

5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.: $297,776

2018:

1. Durham, N.C.: $282,035

2. Ann Arbor, Mich.: $302,692

3. Baltimore: $304,002

4. New Haven, Conn.: $308,262

5. Rochester, N.Y.: $312,503

2017:

1. Durham, N.C.: $267,598

2. Ann Arbor, Mich.: $272,398

3. Baltimore, Md.: $281,005

4. Charleston, S.C.: $285,933

5. Washington, D.C.: $286,24