10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting effect on healthcare compensation, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report released Oct. 29.

Doximity used its data repository, including responses from more than 135,000 licensed U.S. physicians, to calculate the findings in its report.

Here are 10 cities with the lowest compensation rates for physicians in 2020:

1. San Antonio: $329,475

2. Virginia Beach, Va.: $331,952

3. Boston: $347,894

4. Baltimore: $348,389

5. Washington, D.C.: $351,572

6. Denver: $352,073

7. Philadelphia: $354,768

8. Memphis, Tenn.: $356,875

9. Louisville, Ky.: $360,609

10. Providence, R.I.: $365,807

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.