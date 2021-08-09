Which specialties have the most incidents of bad physician behavior?

Patsy Newitt -

Family medicine is the specialty with the most witnessed incidents of physician bad behavior, according to Medscape's report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"

Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years. 

Here are the physician specialties with the most bad behaviors witnessed in the workplace:

  1. Family medicine: 14 percent
  2. Internal medicine: 11 percent
  3. Pediatrics: 11 percent
  4. Anesthesiology: 6 percent
  5. Emergency medicine: 6 percent
  6. Psychiatry: 6 percent
  7. OB-GYN: 5 percent 
  8. Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent
  9. Radiology: 4 percent
  10. Cardiology: 2 percent
  11. Dermatology: 2 percent 
  12. Neurology: 2 percent
  13. Oncology: 2 percent
  14. Ophthalmology: 2 percent
  15. Pathology: 2 percent

