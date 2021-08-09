Which specialties have the most incidents of bad physician behavior?

Listen
Family medicine is the specialty with the most witnessed incidents of physician bad behavior, according to Medscape's report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"
Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years.
Here are the physician specialties with the most bad behaviors witnessed in the workplace:
- Family medicine: 14 percent
- Internal medicine: 11 percent
- Pediatrics: 11 percent
- Anesthesiology: 6 percent
- Emergency medicine: 6 percent
- Psychiatry: 6 percent
- OB-GYN: 5 percent
- Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent
- Radiology: 4 percent
- Cardiology: 2 percent
- Dermatology: 2 percent
- Neurology: 2 percent
- Oncology: 2 percent
- Ophthalmology: 2 percent
- Pathology: 2 percent