Watch out doc: 5 worst states for physicians to practice, per Medscape

Medscape ranked the five worst states to practice, based on malpractice payouts, compensation, health system performance and physician happiness.

The May 24 report also took into consideration liveability and overall health of the population in each state using information from other Medscape surveys, U.S. News & World Report rankings and United Health Foundation's 2020 America's Health Rankings.

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. New Mexico

4. Nevada

5. Rhode Island

