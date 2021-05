Minnesota and four other Midwestern states were among the top 10 places for physicians to work, according to Medscape's Best & Worst Places to Practice 2021 list.

Here are the top 10 states:

1. Minnesota

2. Wisconsin

3. Washington

4. Colorado

5. Utah

6. Nebraska

7. Iowa

8. North Carolina

9. Massachusetts

10. Idaho

Click here to see insights from the full report.