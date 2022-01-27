Top 10 cities for female physician pay

- Small
No city in America pays female physicians more than Milwaukee, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."
Five of the 10 best cities for female physician pay — Jacksonville, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; St. Louis; Atlanta; and Nashville, Tenn. — are located in states that also rank in the top 10 for overall physician pay.
The 10 best cities for average pay for female physicians:
1. Milwaukee: $363,717
2. Minneapolis: $354,160
3. Jacksonville, Fla.: $350,418
4. Birmingham, Ala.: $334,327
5. Cincinnati: $334,208
6. Phoenix: $325,834
7. St. Louis: $324,657
8. Atlanta: $323,785
9. Dallas: $321,698
10. Nashville, Tenn.: $318,890