Top 10 cities for female physician pay

No city in America pays female physicians more than Milwaukee, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."

Five of the 10 best cities for female physician pay — Jacksonville, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; St. Louis; Atlanta; and Nashville, Tenn. — are located in states that also rank in the top 10 for overall physician pay.

The 10 best cities for average pay for female physicians:

1. Milwaukee: $363,717

2. Minneapolis: $354,160

3. Jacksonville, Fla.: $350,418

4. Birmingham, Ala.: $334,327

5. Cincinnati: $334,208

6. Phoenix: $325,834

7. St. Louis: $324,657

8. Atlanta: $323,785

9. Dallas: $321,698

10. Nashville, Tenn.: $318,890