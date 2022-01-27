Top 10 states for physician pay | 2022

Alabama again grabs the No. 1 spot for highest median physician salary, according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 Physician Compensation Report, likely due in part to its ratio of physicians per capita.

Missouri, Iowa and South Carolina are new to the top 10 list, replacing Utah, Ohio and North Carolina.

Here are the top 10 states for median physician pay:

1. Alabama: $348,000

2. Kentucky: $340,000

3. Oklahoma $338,000

4. Indiana $337,000

(tie) 5. South Carolina* $332,000

(tie) 5. Missouri* $332,000

7. Florida: $331,000

(tie) 8. Iowa* $330,000

(tie) 8. Georgia $330,000

10. Tennessee: $329,000