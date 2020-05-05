The 20 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

WalletHub released results from its survey of states with the most and fewest COVID-19-related restrictions.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across nine metrics from whether the state had a shelter-in-place order to whether restaurants and bars in the state have reopened.

These 10 states had the fewest COVID-19 restrictions:

1. South Dakota

2. Utah

3. North Dakota

4. Missouri

5. Idaho

6. Tennessee

7. Montana

8. Texas

9. Florida

10. Iowa

These nine states and Washington, D.C., had the most restrictions:

1. Hawaii

2. Rhode Island

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Illinois

5. Pennsylvania

6. New Jersey

7. New York

8. Massachusetts

9. Ohio

10. Connecticut

