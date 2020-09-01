AmSurg taps cardiology leader as next president — 3 details

Jeff Snodgrass will be the new president of AmSurg, one of the country's largest ASC operators and the ambulatory division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Snodgrass will be installed as president by early September. Interim president Chan Chuang, MD, will return to his full-time role as Envision's chief medical officer.

2. Mr. Snodgrass most recently served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, guiding the vascular and cardiology outpatient, interventional and surgical business units at Fresenius Medical Care North America.

3. Also joining Envision is Jay Martus, who will assume the new role of chief revenue officer by early September. Mr. Martus will focus on managed care, malpractice risk and hospital contracting.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.