26 states gained ASCs in the last year

Just over half of the states in the U.S. have more ASCs in 2021 than in 2020, based on data from CMS as reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

Here are the 26 states that reported more ASCs in 2021 and the number of centers gained:

1. Texas: 13

2. Arizona: 5

3. California: 4

4. Indiana: 4

5. North Carolina: 4

6. Arkansas: 3

7. Florida: 3

8. Illinois: 3

9. Minnesota: 3

10. Mississippi: 3

11. Tennessee: 3

12. Virginia: 3

13. Idaho: 2

14. Iowa: 2

15. Michigan: 2

16. Missouri: 2

17. Nevada: 2

18. New Mexico: 2

19. South Carolina: 2

20. Utah: 2

21. Alabama: 1

22. Connecticut: 1

23. Delaware: 1

24. Hawaii: 1

25. Kansas: 1

26. Wisconsin: 1

