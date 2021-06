Ten states reported fewer Medicare-certified ASCs in 2021 than 2020, while 27 states reported gains, based on data from CMS, as reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

Here are the 10 states that reported fewer ASCs in 2021 and number of centers lost.

1. New Jersey: 7

2. Georgia: 6

3. Oregon: 2

4. Alaska: 1

5. Maryland: 1

6. Massachusetts: 1

7. New Hampshire: 1

8. Oklahoma: 1

9. Pennsylvania: 1

10. South Dakota: 1