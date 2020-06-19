The number of ASCs in the US: A state-by-state breakdown

There are around 5,700 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S.

Here are the number of ASCs in each state based on CMS data from May 2020, as reported by ASCA.

California: 813

Texas: 429

Florida: 454

Georgia: 374

Maryland: 343

New Jersey: 266

Pennsylvania: 249

Ohio: 195

Oregon: 189

Arizona: 186

New York: 147

Tennessee: 135

Colorado: 131

Illinois: 128

Indiana: 125

North Carolina: 125

Michigan: 104

Missouri: 100

Washington: 90

Louisiana: 86

Wisconsin: 84

Minnesota: 78

Nevada: 78

Mississippi: 74

South Carolina: 68

Arkansas: 66

Kansas: 66

Virginia: 58

Massachusetts: 55

Idaho: 53

Connecticut: 52

Nebraska: 51

Utah: 43

Alabama: 42

Oklahoma: 41

Kentucky: 35

New Hampshire: 28

Iowa: 27

Delaware: 23

Hawaii: 21

Montana: 19

Alaska: 17

South Dakota: 16

Maine: 15

New Mexico: 18

Wyoming: 18

North Dakota: 13

Rhode Island: 13

West Virginia: 8

Vermont: 2

More articles on ASCs:

How ASCs are approaching COVID-19 testing

How ASC volumes are rebounding: 6 insights

Austin Eye to open additional location with ASC





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.