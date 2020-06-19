The number of ASCs in the US: A state-by-state breakdown
There are around 5,700 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S.
Here are the number of ASCs in each state based on CMS data from May 2020, as reported by ASCA.
California: 813
Texas: 429
Florida: 454
Georgia: 374
Maryland: 343
New Jersey: 266
Pennsylvania: 249
Ohio: 195
Oregon: 189
Arizona: 186
New York: 147
Tennessee: 135
Colorado: 131
Illinois: 128
Indiana: 125
North Carolina: 125
Michigan: 104
Missouri: 100
Washington: 90
Louisiana: 86
Wisconsin: 84
Minnesota: 78
Nevada: 78
Mississippi: 74
South Carolina: 68
Arkansas: 66
Kansas: 66
Virginia: 58
Massachusetts: 55
Idaho: 53
Connecticut: 52
Nebraska: 51
Utah: 43
Alabama: 42
Oklahoma: 41
Kentucky: 35
New Hampshire: 28
Iowa: 27
Delaware: 23
Hawaii: 21
Montana: 19
Alaska: 17
South Dakota: 16
Maine: 15
New Mexico: 18
Wyoming: 18
North Dakota: 13
Rhode Island: 13
West Virginia: 8
Vermont: 2
