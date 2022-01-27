10 worst cities for female physician pay

No major city in America pays female physicians less than Hartford, Conn., according to the Physicians Thrive 2022 "Physician Compensation Report." One likely contributing factor is the high concentration of physicians along the East Coast.

Surprisingly, three of the ten worst cities for female physician pay — Memphis, Tenn.; Tampa, Fla.; and Oklahoma City — are located in states ranked in the top 10 for overall physician pay.

The 10 major cities with the lowest average pay for female physicians:

1. Hartford, Conn.: $239,897

2. Memphis, Tenn.: $246,531

3. Virginia Beach, Va.: $256,678

4. Providence, R.I.: $262,595

5. Baltimore: $263,611

6. Washington, D.C.: $270,209

7. Pittsburgh.: $273,195

8. Tampa, Fla.: $274,240

9. Detroit: $275,980

10. Oklahoma City: $278,797