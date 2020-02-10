Which state had the most new ASCs in 2019? 5 must-read articles

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. ASC development had a banner year in 2019, with more than 180 new centers opening across the U.S. Click here to see how many ASCs opened in each state.

2. Click here to read our roundup of seven recent ASC partnerships.

3. CMS' approval of percutaneous coronary interventions in ASCs will accelerate the outmigration of cardiovascular care. Read more here.

4. A surgery center and medical office building in Las Vegas went on the market for $2.9 million. Read more here.

5. An increasing number of cardiologists are considering performing diagnostic and interventional procedures in ASCs. Read more here.

More articles on turnarounds:

The evolution of ASCs in 50 years + what the future holds: 6 industry leaders' thoughts

The joint-venture model for cardiovascular ASCs: 3 advantages

4 barriers to cardiology in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.