$2.9M price tag attached to surgery center, medical office building

A surgery center and medical office building in Las Vegas went on the market for $2.9 million, according to Shapiro-Crowley Healthcare Properties Team and Colliers International.

The 7,569-square-foot surgery center features two operating rooms. It is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities.

The single-story medical building also features office space, reception rooms and 12 exam rooms. Prospective buyers can click here to take a virtual tour of the ASC.

