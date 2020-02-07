A state-by-state breakdown of new ASC developments — Texas is No. 1

ASC development had a banner year in 2019, with more than 180 new centers opening across the U.S.

Here's how many ASCs opened in each state:

Alabama: 1

Arizona: 6

California 5

Colorado: 5

Connecticut: 3

Delaware: 1

Florida: 9

Georgia: 7

Idaho: 1

Illinois: 7

Indiana: 4

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 5

Louisiana: 3

Maine: 1

Maryland: 1

Massachusetts: 3

Michigan: 7

Minnesota: 1

Mississippi: 2

Missouri: 1

Montana: 2

Nebraska: 1

Nevada: 1

New Hampshire: 3

New Jersey: 3

New Mexico: 2

New York: 13

North Carolina: 13

North Dakota: 4

Ohio: 7

Oklahoma: 1

Pennsylvania: 8

Rhode Island: 1

South Carolina: 5

Tennessee: 11

Texas: 19

Utah: 1

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 3

Washington: 4

West Virginia: 3

Wisconsin: 4

