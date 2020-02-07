A state-by-state breakdown of new ASC developments — Texas is No. 1 

ASC development had a banner year in 2019, with more than 180 new centers opening across the U.S. 

Here's how many ASCs opened in each state:

Alabama: 1 

Arizona: 6

California 5

Colorado: 5

Connecticut: 3

Delaware: 1 

Florida: 9

Georgia: 7

Idaho: 1 

Illinois: 7

Indiana: 4 

Kansas: 1 

Kentucky: 5

Louisiana: 3 

Maine: 1 

Maryland: 1 

Massachusetts: 3

Michigan: 7

Minnesota: 1 

Mississippi: 2 

Missouri: 1 

Montana: 2 

Nebraska: 1 

Nevada: 1 

New Hampshire: 3 

New Jersey: 3 

New Mexico: 2 

New York: 13

North Carolina: 13

North Dakota: 4 

Ohio: 7

Oklahoma: 1 

Pennsylvania: 8

Rhode Island: 1 

South Carolina: 5 

Tennessee: 11 

Texas: 19 

Utah: 1 

Vermont: 1 

Virginia: 3 

Washington: 4

West Virginia: 3 

Wisconsin: 4

