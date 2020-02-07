A state-by-state breakdown of new ASC developments — Texas is No. 1
ASC development had a banner year in 2019, with more than 180 new centers opening across the U.S.
Here's how many ASCs opened in each state:
Alabama: 1
Arizona: 6
California 5
Colorado: 5
Connecticut: 3
Delaware: 1
Florida: 9
Georgia: 7
Idaho: 1
Illinois: 7
Indiana: 4
Kansas: 1
Kentucky: 5
Louisiana: 3
Maine: 1
Maryland: 1
Massachusetts: 3
Michigan: 7
Minnesota: 1
Mississippi: 2
Missouri: 1
Montana: 2
Nebraska: 1
Nevada: 1
New Hampshire: 3
New Jersey: 3
New Mexico: 2
New York: 13
North Carolina: 13
North Dakota: 4
Ohio: 7
Oklahoma: 1
Pennsylvania: 8
Rhode Island: 1
South Carolina: 5
Tennessee: 11
Texas: 19
Utah: 1
Vermont: 1
Virginia: 3
Washington: 4
West Virginia: 3
Wisconsin: 4
