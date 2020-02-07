The outmigration of cardiovascular care — 6 reasons for health systems to take note

CMS' approval of percutaneous coronary interventions in ASCs will accelerate the outmigration of cardiovascular care, according to an article on Cath Lab Digest.

Before CMS moved PCIs to the ASC-approved list, Bain & Co. predicted that one-third of cardiovascular cases would be performed in ASCs by the mid-2020s. Now, some predict that number will be even higher.

In a contributed piece on CLD, Marc Toth, vice president of cardiovascular services for Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners, and Derek Mitzel, DO, CMO of Phoenix-based Banner Ambulatory Surgery Centers, explained why they think health systems should embrace this opportunity:

1. ASCs are comfortable, cost-effective and convenient, providing a better and more personalized patient experience.

2. Interventional procedures are safe and appropriate for the ASC setting due to advancements such as transradial access and same-day discharge. ASCs have been safely implanting pacemakers, defibrillators and loop recorders for years.

3. Moving routine, low-acuity cardiovascular procedures out of the hospital can free up catheterization and electrophysiology labs for complex, high-margin procedures.

4. The American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions both support the provision of PCIs in the ASC setting.

5. Moving 5 percent of coronary interventions from hospitals to ASCs could reduce Medicare payments by about $20 million and total beneficiary copays by about $5 million in 2020, CMS estimated in its final rule.

