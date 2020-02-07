4 barriers to cardiology in ASCs

An increasing number of cardiologists are considering performing diagnostic and interventional procedures in ASCs, according to Atlantis Worldwide.

Although CMS has approved some percutaneous coronary interventions in ASCs, there are several barriers to migrating these procedures to the outpatient setting:

1. Hospitals may advise employed cardiologists against working in competing ASCs.

2. ASCs will need to find and retain experienced catheterization lab staff who are prepared to handle emergencies.

3. Cardiology cases are typically performed in bigger rooms, with longer patient stays.

4. California, Ohio and other states don't support the provision of cardiac procedures in ASCs.

