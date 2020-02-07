7 recent ASC partnerships

Seven recent ASC partnerships:

1. Hoag Orthopedic Institute partnered with Diagnostic and Interventional Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., marking the health system's first expansion into Los Angeles County.

2. McLaren Greater Lansing, a subsidiary of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, purchased a majority stake in two surgery centers in January.

3. The Firmament Group, an investment firm specializing in small and medium-sized businesses, invested in an ASC and three ophthalmology practices in St. Louis and appointed a CEO to lead its eyecare strategy.

4. ASC management company Regent Surgical Health entered into a joint venture with physician partners at an ASC in Anchorage, Alaska.

5. ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Allina Health System in Minneapolis in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

6. Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management late last year.

7. ASC manager Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., entered a partnership with Lee Health, a Florida health system with more than 100 locations.



