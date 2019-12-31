180 ASCs opened in 2019 & 4 other must read articles

Here are five must-read articles on Becker's ASC Review this week:

1. More than 180 ASCs have opened or been announced since January. We broke them out by location. View the full list here.

2. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine is closing the surgery center at McClellan Street Health Center and moving all outpatient surgeries to its other Schenectady locations. Read the full story here.

3. Surgical Care Affiliates has continued to grow over the last year as part of OptumCare, which has a steep growth trajectory in 2020 and beyond. Read more about SCA here.

4. Gastroenterology private equity investment grew in 2019, with no signs of slowing down in 2020. Learn more here.

5. As the decade comes to a close in gastroenterology, the specialty has never been at a point of more promise. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are decreasing as screening rates increase; the introduction of machine learning into the specialty is happening at a rapid pace; and the public has never been more aware of the importance of gut health. Here, nine leaders in the industry share their thoughts on how GI will look in 2030.



