State-by-state breakdown of the 183 new ASCs opened or announced in 2019

More than 180 ASCs have opened or been announced since January. Here's a breakdown by location:

Alabama

A medical office building is planned for the area where Auburn (Ala.) University is developing a health sciences cluster. The medical office building will include an ASC.

Arizona

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International moved into a new medical office building and ASC in Gilbert, Ariz.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth began construction of its Sonoran HonorHealth Medical Center with an ASC as part of a campus expansion.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Source Healthcare plans to open an ASC, according to founder Tim Davis, MD.

Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint is expanding its footprint with the Flagstaff Bone & Joint Ambulatory Surgical Center and medical office building.

Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management is developing a medical campus that will feature a multispecialty ASC.

Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare held a grand opening ceremony Oct. 5 of its 173,243-square-foot outpatient pavilion.

California

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Source Healthcare plans to open an ASC, according to founder Tim Davis, MD.

UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., opened a children's surgery center.

Industry, Calif.-based IQ Laser Vision opened an ASC April 23.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will open its new Dublin (Calif.) Medical Offices and Cancer Center, a 226,000-square-foot multispecialty complex.

Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, Calif., proposed a multiyear development project that would bring an ASC to the area by 2022.

Colorado

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, both based in Steamboat Springs, Colo., are collaborating on an orthopedic ASC project.

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health acquired 57.81 acres in Colorado Springs, Colo., for $30 million. The health system plans to expand its Colorado Springs presence with a 50-bed acute care hospital and an ASC.

Developers recently placed the last beam on Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center. The center will have a surgery center.

An ASC will occupy space in a new 102,000-square-foot medical office development called Synergy Medical in Colorado.

A new mixed-use medical office development featuring an ASC is coming to Englewood, Colo.

Connecticut

Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (Conn.) opened a $30 million facility in Rocky Hill, Conn.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is accepting patients at its new ASC in Guilford, Conn.

Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Center is almost complete.

Delaware

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare is building a four-story surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Florida

Orlando (Fla.) Health's South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery in Clermont, Fla., is taking shape. The 28,696-square-foot outpatient surgery center will offer orthopedic, podiatry and pain management procedures.

Casto Southeast Realty Services is developing a $24 million medical office building complex, anchoring a 50-acre, mixed-use commercial project in Lakewood, Fla. The three-story building will have a 13,000-square-foot surgery and imaging center.

The University of Miami Health System is building an outpatient medical facility in North Miami. The UHealth Medical Center at SoLé Mia will include ambulatory surgery suites as well as cancer and eye specialists.

Baptist Health South Florida has big plans — including ASCs — for its soon-to-be affiliate, Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

An ASC project involving Compass Surgical Partners and Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida has wrapped up.

Several physician groups will lease space in a 77,000-square-foot medical office center being built in Sarasota, Fla.

Construction has wrapped up on a $6 million ASC project in Florida. The 9,850-square-foot Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida is a hybrid ASC and office built on roughly 4 acres of land.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood-based the Villages, Fla., will feature an ASC and more than 25 outpatient specialties.

The University of Miami (Fla.) Health System plans to build a medical center with outpatient services at Downtown Doral, a mixed-use community in Doral, Fla.

Georgia

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is building an ASC as part of a bevy of expansions.

Macon-based Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants and Research Institute wants to build a cardiology-electrophysiology ASC in Warner Robins, Ga.

Southeast Regional Surgery Center is moving forward with a single-specialty ASC in Columbus, Ga.

The Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System will open its multispecialty outpatient surgery center at WellStar Acworth (Ga.) Health Park on July 15.

Atlanta-based Grady Health System is spending $231.3 million to build a medical office building with an ASC and expand an AIDS and HIV treatment center.

Houston ASC in Georgia submitted a letter of intent to the Georgia Department of Community Health for a multispecialty ASC.

Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine applied for a certificate of need to build a $26.5 million ASC on its campus.

Idaho

Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho, is opening a $3.5 million ASC Oct. 29.

Illinois

The joint-venture Champaign (Ill.) Surgery Center will open Feb. 4, replacing the older Champaign SurgiCenter.

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group is developing a surgery center in the Quincy Mall.

Chicago-based River North Surgery Center is seeking state permission to establish an ASC.

Anderson Healthcare will add an ASC and pediatric clinic to its Edwardsville, Ill., campus in an $8.5 million expansion.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates recently celebrated the grand opening of a 22,700-square-foot surgery center.

The University of Illinois-Chicago's department of pediatric dentistry received a $10,000 grant that will help fund expanded services at a new ASC.

The University of Illinois at Chicago will soon begin to develop the Bruno and Sallie Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Center after the couple donated $10 million to UIC.

Indiana

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics began building a facility in MedTech Park, a 37-acre business development in Fishers, Ind.

Local leaders broke ground on a $4 million facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., that will primarily house River Ridge Surgical Suites.

IU Health is building a surgical center across the street from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Indianapolis-based Methodist Sports Medicine gained approval for an orthopedic hospital, surgery center and medical office building Oct. 15.

Kansas

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City opened its Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center, a facility with seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

Kentucky

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is opening a $10 million ASC in partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic and three physicians.

Lexington (Ky.) Surgery Center's new facility opened near UK HealthCare at Turfland. Lexington Surgery Center is a joint venture between UK HealthCare and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

Bowling Green, Ky.-based Graves-Gilbert Clinic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its ASC.

Work is underway on a 9,650-square-foot ophthalmic ASC in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) is expanding its presence in Hamburg, Ky., by developing an outpatient surgical and medical campus it plans to open in 2023.

Louisiana

New Orleans-based LCMC Health opened Ridgelake Health Center in Metairie, La., as part of a $400 million expansion involving two surgery centers.

A new ASC is in development at the Baton Rouge (La.) General's Center for Health.

Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South broke ground Oct. 18 on an ASC in Gray, La.

Maine

A group of surgeons opened Downeast Surgery Center in Bangor, Maine, April 17.

Maryland

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development formed its 200th ASC partnership with SurgCenter of Clearwater (Fla.).

Massachusetts

Melrose, Mass.-based Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare received state approval to build a $16 million ASC at Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Worcester, Mass.-based management services organization Reliant Medical Group plans to develop a joint venture ASC in Natick, Mass.

Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston opened its 10th location, an ASC, in Falmouth, Mass.

Michigan

The Hasting Planning Commission approved Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital's $12 million surgical center proposal.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich., developed plans for a new outpatient surgery center in Grass Lake, Mich.

Alliance Surgery Center will be SurgCenter Development's fifth location in Michigan when construction wraps up in November.

SurgCenter Development received city plan commission approval to build a surgery center in Boyne City, Mich.

Construction of a new orthopedics-focused ASC began this week in Grand Traverse County, Mich.

The $9 million renovation to transition Charlotte, Mich.-based Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital into the Sparrow Health System is complete.

Work on the joint venture Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is progressing according to plan. The center is being built by a group of local neuro and orthopedic surgeons, who partnered with Detroit-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

Minnesota

Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics has an ASC project in the works

Mississippi

Madison, Miss.-based Capital Ortho's new Flowood, Miss.-based campus houses the Specialty Surgical Center.

Specialty Orthopedic Group opened a 33,000-square-foot practice with an outpatient surgery center in Tupelo, Miss.

Missouri

Medical Facilities Corp. and NueHealth partnered with St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., to develop an ASC.

Montana

Missoula-based Providence Montana has a multimillion dollar development in the works that will feature an outpatient surgery center.

Bozeman, Mont., city commissioners approved Bozeman Health's $20 million same-day surgery center and clinic project July 1.

Nebraska

The two-story Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, Neb., is taking shape.

Nevada

Las Vegas-based Mountain's Edge Hospital completed a $7 million project that expands the 130-bed acute care hospital to add Mountain's Edge Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Center.

New Hampshire

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system broke ground May 14 on a major expansion in Manchester, N.H.

A new joint venture ASC is set to open in Derry, N.H., next year.

Concord (N.H.) Orthopaedics broke ground on its new surgery center in late October.

New Jersey

Cape May, N.J.-based Cape Regional Health System is building a 19,000-square-foot ASC on its main campus.

Altair Health, a health system managed by physicians, has opened a spine surgery center in Florham Park, N.J.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare plans to open its fourth outpatient surgery center in spring 2020.

New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening three ASCs, including one that could be the region's largest.

Alamogordo, N.M.-based Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center broke ground Aug. 9 on a medical office complex that will house a surgery center.

New York

The New York Public Health and Health Planning Council awarded OrthoNY, Albany ENT & Allergy Services PC and St. Peter's Hospital preliminary approval of their $11.5 million surgery center development. All locations are in Albany, N.Y.

A group of Buffalo, N.Y. neurosurgeons received preliminary approval of their $7.8 million surgery center from the Public Health and Health Planning Council's establishment committee.

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medical Center received approval to add an ASC to its existing building.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is building a facility that will house an ASC.

Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and Capital Region North are teaming up to build an outpatient surgery center primarily devoted to joint surgeries in Albany.

Ulster, N.Y.-based HealthQuest Medical Practice is building a primary care office and an ASC in a former Macy's in Ulster.

New York City-based Kofinas Fertility Group opened New York's first standalone reproductive ASC.

The Gerald J. Friedman Center for Breast and Lymphatic Surgery opened in Great Neck, N.Y.

Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC with more space to accommodate joint replacement procedures.

The New York City Council dedicated $5.5 million to build a surgery center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in the city's Queens borough.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates broke ground on an ASC Sept. 5.

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital plans to offer ambulatory surgical services at a proposed $10.1 million clinic.

Adirondack Health soon will open an ambulatory surgery unit at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, N.Y.

North Carolina

Pardee UNC Health Care's planned $16 million ASC is part of the nonprofit hospital's strategy for adapting to healthcare consumerism.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners opened Skyway Surgery Center in St. Petersburg, Fla., in partnership with a group of independent neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and pain management specialists.

After suing for independence from Atrium Health in 2018, Tryon Medical Partners has opened a $2.8 million gastroenterology ASC in Charlotte, N.C.

Construction of Granite Falls, N.C.-based Prime Surgical Suites is nearing completion, according to orthopedic spine surgeon Matthew Hannibal, MD. It is expected to open in late 2019.

Raleigh-based Compass Surgical Partners formed Tampa, Fla.-based Legacy Surgery Center in partnership with a group of physicians.

Compass Surgical Partners and a group of local surgeons also gained clearance to build a multispecialty ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

A $7.1 million ASC, with backing from Lenoir, N.C.-based Caldwell UNC Health Care and a group of eight surgeons, is slated for completion in August.

An ASC and medical office building is taking shape in Mooresville, N.C. The 31,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building will be three stories tall.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is opening a newly expanded ASC at West Columbia, N.C.-based Lexington Medical Center in September.

Construction of an orthopedic ASC in Granite Falls, N.C., has wrapped up. The development was handled by Flagship Healthcare properties for Prime Surgical Suites, an affiliate of Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

A 6,000-square-foot ASC was built in Clayton, N.C.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care has a medical building project underway in Cary, N.C., that will include an ASC.

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye plans to open the first and only ophthalmology ASC in eastern North Carolina, near its main practice.

North Dakota

Surgery Center Services of America is building a 33,000-square-foot ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

Construction has wrapped up on a 36,450-square-foot surgical facility for Bismarck Surgical Associates in North Dakota.

The new Unity Medical Center facility will feature a surgery center, rehabilitation services and an emergency room. All private patient rooms will be private, and the center will have a rural medical training and education center and medical library in North Dakota.

Bismarck (N.D.) Surgical Associates' surgery center has opened.

Ohio

Akron, Ohio-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center is building a bigger, $7 million facility in Boardman, Ohio.

Canton, Ohio-based Omni Orthopaedics plans to build a surgery center this year in Jackson Township, Ohio.

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is seeking approval to expand its ambulatory care network by building a large outpatient care center in Dublin, Ohio.

Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center and area surgeons are partnering for a regional surgery center in Norwalk.

William L. Camp, MD, and Alexandra Zhang, MD, are opening Lucent Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, a private dermatology practice in Beachwood, Ohio.

UH Mayfield (Ohio) Village Medical Center is seeking to rezone part of its land to build an outpatient surgery center and medical office building.

In partnership with local surgeons, Fisher-Titus Convenient Care broke ground this week on the Surgery Center of North Central Ohio in Norwalk.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based McBride Orthopedic Hospital opened an outpatient surgery center in early June.

Pennsylvania

Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System opened its 59,000-square-foot outpatient "medical neighborhood" in a new mixed use-development in Center Township, Pa.

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health opened an outpatient surgery center in Hanover, Pa.

An outpatient pavilion featuring an ASC is coming to Doylestown (Pa.) Health's campus.

Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health gained permission to transition Cambridge-based UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester into a freestanding medical facility. Located beside a new medical pavilion, the freestanding facility will include an ASC with one operating room and one procedure room.

Muve Health plans to open a total joint replacement ASC in West Chester, Pa., as part of its growth strategy.

Pennsylvania awarded WellSpan Health a $500,000 grant for its Health and Surgery Center project in North Cornwall Township.

Doylestown (Pa.) Surgery Center is expected to open in mid-2020. The multispecialty center will occupy about 19,000 square feet, with offerings including orthopedics, ophthalmology and pain management.

An outpatient services department with a joint venture ASC has opened at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa.

Rhode Island

Providence-based Ortho Rhode Island, Calspan and the Carpionato Group held a groundbreaking for Ortho Rhode Island's medical office building and surgery center in Warwick, R.I.

South Carolina

Greenville, S.C.-based Jervey Eye Group opened a new facility for advanced intraocular surgery and eye care services.

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina plans to open an ASC in a former mall.

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center bought about 8.8 acres in Socastee, S.C., for a medical office complex. Medical center leaders applied for a certificate of need to house an ASC on the second floor of a three-story building under development.

Greenwood-based Self Regional Healthcare opened its remodeled women-focused surgery center.

A new three-story medical facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C., includes a spine surgery center.

Tennessee

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group reopened an outpatient surgery center in January in Bristol, Tenn., after the facility closed in August 2018.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners opened an ASC in Tampa, Fla.

Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's planned development in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is expected to cost $51.5 million. The medical center is building a 37,500-square-foot pediatric clinic and ASC. Within 10 years, it wants to expand the building to 100,000 square feet.

Memphis, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic completed an expansion that includes an ASC.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health is moving forward with a $17.3 million surgery center development after fierce opposition from competitors delayed the project for over a year.

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee — a partnership between Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center and more than a dozen orthopedic surgeons — opened its new facility April 29.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare opened an ASC in early June, nearly a year after cutting some of its services at Lakeway Regional Hospital.

Brentwood-based Surgery Partners completed its new ASC in St. Charles, Ill.

A group of more than a dozen surgeons is seeking permission to establish a $4.6 million ASC in Nashville.

Saint Thomas Midtown (Tenn.) Hospital is building a more than 100,000-square-foot hospital inside its current hospital that will include a surgery center.

In mid-November, Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and the Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic revealed plans to build an outpatient surgery center in North Jackson.

Texas

San Antonio-based Mission Trail Baptist Hospital opened a surgery center to accommodate an increase in surgeries.

Nueces Clinic and Surgery Center will anchor a two-story development in Plano, Texas. The building will feature an ASC with four operating rooms, office space and a diagnostic area.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a maxillofacial and oral surgery center near Denison, Texas-based Texoma Medical Center.

Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center is developing a 260,000-square-foot outpatient center in Katy, Texas.

Doctors United Surgery Center opened a facility in Pasadena, Texas.

Medical City Frisco (Texas) broke ground on a 150,000-square-foot, $37 million medical office building and ASC project Feb. 27.

Dallas-based North Central Surgical Center's ASC portion opened in March.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Medical Center opened the Grobowsky Surgical Center in Temple, Texas.

A 10-physician group is building a multispecialty ASC in North Texas.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System is building a series of projects, including a surgery center, in Frisco, Texas.

The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group got financial backing to build a flagship medical office building with a 39,000-square-foot ASC.

Construction on Anna (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center began in May. The ASC will feature four operating rooms, four procedure rooms and an integrated gastroenterology suite.

A local physician and his 20 physician partners plan to build a medical complex in Orange County, Texas with an ASC.

Joint replacement surgeon Stefan Kreuzer, MD, opened a surgery center in Houston.

A new heart clinic and ASC has opened in Fort Worth, Texas.

Integrated Pain Associates is converting a sports medicine and spine practice in Abilene, Texas, into a $3 million ASC.

San Antonio Eye Center is planning an ASC project.

Abilene (Texas) Surgery Center is coming together.

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare plans to build a medical campus with an ASC, physician offices and an acute care hospital.

Utah

Richens Eye Center is opening an ASC in St. George, Utah.

Vermont

Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center lead investor Amy Cooper held a ribbon-cutting for the state's first ASC.

Virginia

Mike Golpa, DDS, a dentist practicing in Southern California, plans to open Golpa Dental Implants Surgery Center in Tysons Corner, Va. in June.

Three organizations are teaming up to develop a $14 million medical office building and ASC in Suffolk, Va.

A new Roanoke Valley Center for Sight location opened in Martinsville, Va,. Sept. 26.

Washington

The Washington Department of Health approved Walla Walla (Wash.) Clinic's proposal to open its surgery center to community physicians.

Kadlec Surgery Center is coming to Richland, Wash.

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center won conditional approval to build a freestanding ASC for $19.4 million.

A building in Snohomish, Wash., will be remodeled to house a state-of-the-art dental surgery center.

West Virginia

Fairmont, W.Va.-based Valley Health System and East Mountain Health Physicians partnered to build a 40,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital will open an ASC in Bridgeport, W.Va., to accommodate the healthcare needs of Bellaire, W.Va., and Bridgeport, W.Va., residents.

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic was granted approval for a new ASC.

Wisconsin

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its $42 million medical center with an ASC.

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists and Ascension Wisconsin also teamed up to build an orthopedic ASC in Fox Crossing, Wis.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care opened a $55.5 million outpatient surgery center Aug. 2.

Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis., completed a 13,000-square-foot expansion to its surgery center.

