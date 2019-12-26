Sutter Health to expand surgery center after donation — 3 insights

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health received an unspecified donation from Nick and Margaret Faitos that the health system will use to expand its surgery center, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

What you should know:

1. Sutter Health will add two operating rooms and a procedure room to what will now be known as The Nick and Margaret Faitos Center for Special Procedures.

2. The center provides oncology, general surgery, ophthalmology and pain management services.

3. Mr. Faitos made the donation out of an admiration of the advances of modern medicine.

