Surgical Care Affiliates in 2019: 5 things to know

Surgical Care Affiliates has continued to grow over the past year as part of OptumCare, which has a steep growth trajectory in 2020 and beyond.

Five things to know:

1. Over the past year, Surgical Care Affiliates focused on adding ASCs to its portfolio. In May, then CFO Caitlin Zulla told CFO magazine that the company aimed to add 20 centers during the calendar year with around 60 percent having at least one value-based contract. She also said SCA was focused on negotiating those value-based contracts with private insurers and Medicare instead of large self-funded companies.

2. On Dec. 13, Surgical Care Affiliates named Ms. Zulla CEO of the company. She replaced Tony Kilgore, previously served as CEO. She joined SCA as chief administrative officer and CFO in 2015.

3. In 2020, Optum expects its revenue to jump 14 percent with OptumHealth being a big part of that. OptumHealth, which includes SCA, is predicted to have a double-digit percentage revenue growth in the next several years.

4. In October, Optum reported SCA's cardiovascular operations were up 13 percent and spine procedures grew 14 percent year over year. Total joint replacements also jumped 39 percent in the third quarter.

5. In 2019, Optum added 10,000 physicians to its 46,000-physician network and aims to continue growing in the years to come. Surgical Care Affiliates now reports having more than 230 surgical facilities and 8,000-plus physicians who perform more than 1 million procedures per year at SCA facilities.

