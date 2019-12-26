New York surgery center to close — 3 insights

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine is closing the surgery center at McClellan Street Health Center and moving all outpatient surgeries to its other Schenectady-locations, local NBC station NewsChannel 13 reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital will begin performing surgeries at Bellevue Woman's Center and Ellis Hospital, both in Schenectady, in 2020.

2. Surgery center employees had a suspicion that the surgery center would close, but no one thought it would be in 2020.

3. Ellis Medicine will reallocate the staff but it's unclear how many staff members the hospitals can accommodate.

