1st foot and ankle surgery performed at Illinois pain clinic

Zehra Hyderi, DPM, completed the first foot and ankle surgery Barrington (Ill.) Pain & Spine Institute Dec. 20.

Three things to know:

1. BPSI has performed thousands of interventional pain and spine procedures since it opened in 2012.

2. The practice began offering spine surgery in 2014 and treats a range of disorders including degenerative scoliosis, spinal stenosis, facet joint syndrome and osteoarthritis.

3. John Prunskis, MD, and Terri Dallas-Prunskis, MD, are medical directors at BPSI.

