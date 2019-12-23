Medline donates $250K to One World Surgery to build Dominican surgery center — 4 insights

Medline made a $250,000 donation to One World Surgery to support the construction of a new surgery center in the Dominican Republic.

What you should know:

1. Medline will donate $50,000 annually to One World Surgery over the next five years.

2. The surgery center will be 25,000 square feet. It will feature three operating rooms, a visitor's center, a chapel and a healing garden.

3. One World Surgery has raised $3.55 million to date for the $6 million surgery center.

4. This will be One World Surgery's second surgery center. The first surgery center is located in Honduras. It selected the Domincan Republic because of the high-demand needed for surgery.

More articles on surgery centers:

Gastroenterology in 2030: What the specialty will look like in 10 years

72% of Americans would delay getting a colonoscopy — 4 more insights

GI Alliance makes another splash & more: 5 GI industry key notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.