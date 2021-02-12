Healthcare Realty Trust acquired $547M in MOBs in 2020 — 3 other insights

Healthcare Realty Trust had a banner year of investment in 2020, acquiring $547 million in medical office buildings, according to the Motley Fool transcript of the company's earnings call.

Here are three other insights from the company's earnings call:

1. Bethany Mancini, associate vice president of corporate communications, said CMS' decision to eliminate the inpatient-only list in three years and the continued migration of procedures to the ASC payables list will spur development in the medical office building and ASC sectors. She said, "We expect health systems to continue to ramp up plans to use a network of MOBs [and] ASCs to lower costs and improve profit margins, while focusing higher-acuity care in hospital setting[s]."

2. She also said the future of government health policy is promising under President Joe Biden's administration. She believes the administration will expand ACA subsidies and potentially Medicaid.

3. Healthcare Realty Trust has already made $40 million in acquisitions this year and is also actively developing several medical office buildings with projects in Texas and Memphis, Tenn.

Read the entire transcript here and view the company's financial report here.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.