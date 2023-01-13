What Amazon did in 2023: 6 moves ASCs should know

From billion-dollar acquisitions to new care offerings, Amazon continued its push into healthcare in 2022.

Here are six major moves ASCs need to know:

1. In April, Amazon said it intended to hire a hospital C-leader whisperer.

2. In July, Amazon agreed to buy primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion. The acquisition still faces antitrust challenges, though it did clear a recent hurdle in the state of Oregon.

3. In August, Amazon said it planned to cease operations of its Amazon Care service for employers after Dec. 31.

4. In November, Amazon unveiled a new virtual care offering called Amazon Clinic.

5. Amazon increased its lead in the global cloud industry in 2022, in part through its collaborations with leading health systems.

6. As of December, the workforce reduction at Amazon was expected to number about 20,000 people. It said it's laying off staff in departments such as devices and books into 2023 to deal with the shifting economic conditions for tech companies.