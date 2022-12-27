Amazon to lay off as many as 20,000 employees & 4 more updates

Here are five moves from Amazon since Dec. 2:

1. The workforce reduction at Amazon is now expected to number about 20,000 people, Computerworld reported Dec. 2. Amazon has said it is laying off staff in such departments as devices and books into 2023 to deal with the shifting economic conditions for tech companies. The New York Times reported Nov. 14 that the layoffs would affect roughly 10,000 people.

2. Amazon will no longer support HIPAA compliance on its Alexa devices after the tech giant had partnered with several healthcare organizations on the tool.

3. Amazon Web Services is working with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Seattle Children's and San Francisco-based UCSF Health to help meet the White House's goal of finding a cure for cancer.

4. Stephen Schmidt, Amazon's chief security officer, is deploying several tactics to recruit and retain top cybersecurity talent. While most of the company is on a hiring freeze, Amazon is still seeking cybersecurity talent. Mr. Schmidt, who previously served as chief information security officer of Amazon Web Services, is building an internal and external pipeline of talent.

5. From the departure of PillPack co-founders to losing its manager of healthcare, Amazon has lost several executives leading its various healthcare ventures. Here are the four executives Amazon lost this year.