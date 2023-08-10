USPI, HCA and Surgery Partners further consolidate: 9 moves in 2023 

The ASC industry, like the rest of healthcare, is increasingly consolidating.

Here are nine moves to know in 2023:

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

1. USPI has added 15 ASCs total this year so far. It added 12 ASCs in the second quarter of 2023 and has more than 30 centers either in syndication stages or under construction, while in the first quarter, the company added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.

2. In February, United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

1. In August, Surgery Partners formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System.

2. In May, Surgery Partners acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.

3. In April, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

4. Also in April, Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across Ohio.

5. In March, Surgery Partners and management services organization Growth Orthopedics partnered to build the Lakeway (Texas) ASC.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

1. HCA Healthcare continues to double down on developing outpatient facilities and increasing outpatient procedure migration, according to a first quarter earnings call. The company has a "more significant investment" in its ASC development pipeline, as well as possible acquisitions in the works, CEO Sam Hazen said.

2. HCA Healthcare is set to purchase 41 urgent care centers in Texas from FastMed.