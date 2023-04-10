Stockdale launches healthcare real estate fund, acquires LA medical office building

Los Angeles-based real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners has launched a healthcare real estate fund and purchased a 147,000-square-foot medical office building in Los Angeles for an undisclosed price, according to an April 10 report from Globest.com.

The building is 99 percent leased, with tenants including Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and AltaMed Health Services.

The firm also received approval from the Los Angeles City Council to construct a 145,000-square-foot medical office building near Cedars-Sinai and the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.

It will be the first outpatient medical office building in the area in over 20 years, according to the report.

Stockdale has been working in real estate management for 30 years, with an approximate $2.8 billion in assets.