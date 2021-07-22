Texas GI practice sells ASC, 2 medical office buildings

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio sold an ASC and multiple medical office buildings, San Antonio Business Journal reported July 22.

The anchor ASC is 24,000 square feet and located in San Antonio-based South Texas Medical Center. The deal includes two medical office buildings totaling around 31,000 square feet.

All buildings are fully leased and house multiple operating rooms, physician offices and exam rooms.

GI Alliance acquired the 29-physician Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in March 2020.