Penn State Health, ValueHealth to develop ASC network: 3 things to know

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health formed a joint venture with surgical services company ValueHealth to develop an outpatient surgical network.

Three details:



1. The two partners will develop a value-based surgical network across south central Pennsylvania with ASCs initially focusing on orthopedics and potentially expanding to other specialties.



2. The ASCs will use ValueHealth software to reduce patient readmission risks and postoperative complications. The centers also will include ValueHealth's data-driven digital surgical platform used by more than 30 health systems.



3. In October, ValueHealth entered a similar partnership with Cleveland-based University Hospitals to develop an ASC network in Ohio.



