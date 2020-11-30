Florida hospital buys medical office building with surgery center, land for $1.4M

Clearwater, Fla.-based Morton Plant Hospital Association purchased a medical office building and vacant land, both located north of the hospital, the Catalyst reported Nov. 25.

Morton Plant paid $1.4 million for the assets. The association owns several vacant parcels of land on the block but does not own the entire block.

The medical office building is 13,200 square feet. It formerly housed the Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Clearwater.

Morton Plant is exploring options for the property, and will pursue deals for other plots on the block.

