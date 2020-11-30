Iowa hospital's surgery center set to open in 2021

Osage, Iowa-based Mitchell County Regional Health Center's surgery center is progressing, the Globe Gazette reported Nov. 27.

The hospital expects to open its surgery center in 2021. The center will increase surgical capacity around orthopedic procedures and others.

Mitchell County Regional Health Center operates three clinics in addition to its main hospital.

Note: Becker's reached out to Mitchell County Regional Health Center for more information on the surgery center. This article will be updated when additional details are provided.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.