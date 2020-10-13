University Hospitals in Cleveland inks partnership to develop ASC network: 4 details

Cleveland-based University Hospitals aims to develop a network of ASCs in partnership with ValueHealth, a digital health company.

Four details:



1. The network of ASCs will grow University Hospitals' geographic footprint in Northern Ohio, although the partners did not release how many centers they plan to develop.



2. Initial surgery centers will focus on orthopedics and include knee and hip replacement procedures. Subsequent facilities will include multispecialty centers potentially with otolaryngology, pain management, urology and cardiac care.



3. The partners may decide to use existing UH facilities for the ASCs to accelerate time to market.



4. The surgery centers will use ValueHealth's digital surgical technology platform to manage risk-sharing and bundled payment programs. More than 30 health systems are currently integrated into ValueHealth's digital surgical network.



