Arizona orthopedic group, ASC report increased patient volumes: 3 details

Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint surgeons are seeing an increase in patient volume due to injuries as people seek more outdoor activity amid the pandemic, according to a report in the Arizona Daily Sun.

Three details:



1. The practice opened a new 9,000-square-foot ASC in April to provide orthopedic surgeries and total joint replacements, however the center was closed for more than six weeks after opening due to limits on elective procedures.



2. Flagstaff Bone & Joint was closed in much of March, April and May, returning to more normal patient volume in August. Since then, the practice has had a greater increase than usual of patients needing care related to outdoor activity injuries and care delayed during the pandemic.



3. The practice purchased the property next to the ASC to build a new medical office building, which is expected to open next year.

More articles on surgery centers:

76 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020 so far

Patient collections in the time of COVID-19 — 2 ASC leaders discuss

Pandemic burnout: How 4 ASC leaders are managing staff fatigue





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.