Orthopedic practices, payers and health systems: 7 HOPCo moves in the last year

In the last year, Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. has affiliated with orthopedic practices in Michigan, Arizona, Florida and Nevada and expanded relationships with health systems and payers.

HOPCo is a private equity-backed musculoskeletal practice management and value-based care platform that partners with musculoskeletal practices, health systems and payers to develop value-based care programs — such as bundled payments, shared savings and population health — that are designed to improve quality and reduce the cost of care.

Seven key HOPCo developments in the last 12 months:

1. HOPCo acquired two applications from London-based Future Health Works and aims to create the world's largest integrated musculoskeletal data platform. FTW uses predictive analytics tools to identify patients at a higher risk for adverse outcomes or hospital readmissions. HOPCo said the technology will strengthen its outcomes management platform, claims analytics and clinical datasets.

2. HOPCo affiliated with Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield arm, to address healthcare affordability. The partnership will develop a network of physicians and facilities to participate in HOPCo's Musculoskeletal Outcomes Management Program and risk-shared incentives, which will focus on improving the quality and efficiency of care for Florida Blue members.

3. Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics joined HOPCo to integrate partnerships with orthopedic practices, physicians, health systems and payers in the region. The practice said the partnership will bolster value-based care at its 28 locations.

4. Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, N.C., teamed with HOPCo to form an orthopedic and neurosurgical Center of Excellence, the first of its kind in North Carolina, according to the company.

5. Pensacola-based Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast and HOPCo partnered to expand their Performance Orthopedics and Spine program, which launched in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2020.

6. Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine (Fla.) affiliated with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists to create a multispecialty musculoskeletal care platform with more than 100 providers. Under the partnership, OASA joined HOPCo's integrated care network, with both orthopedic practices having access to the company's clinical and quality infrastructure, IT tools and claims analytics platforms.

7. Reno-based Spine Nevada and Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic in Carson City, Nev., merged to create a 60-provider group, the largest musculoskeletal care platform in the state. Tahoe Fracture joined Spine Nevada under HOPCo's Nevada care network, which is focused on expanding spine, orthopedic, sports medicine and vein programs in the state.