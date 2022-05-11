Premier Orthopedics partners with HOPCo for value-based care

Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopedics is joining with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. to integrate partnerships with orthopedic practices, physicians, health systems and payers in the region.

The partnership will enhance Premier's value-based care at its 28 locations, the practice said May 11. Premier is the newest addition to HOPCo's portfolio of orthopedic partnerships.

In the last 12 months, HOPCo has partnered with practices in Michigan and Arizona, three practices in Florida and multiple practices in Nevada. The company has also fostered relationships with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and with payers nationwide to bolster value-based care.

HOPCo developed the nation's first statewide musculoskeletal-focused population health program in Arizona and a statewide clinically integrated network for value-based care in Florida, the practice management company said.