Orlando Health buys medical office building from Walgreens for $4.1M

Orlando (Fla.) Health has purchased a two-story medical office building from pharmaceutical chain Walgreens for $4.1 million, according to a May 31 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The building is located next to Orlando Health's newly opened $300 million orthopedic institute and ASC.

Walgreens, which originally purchased the building for $3.85 million in 2007, will continue to lease the ground floor of the 10,194-square-foot building while Orlando Health will use the rest for office space.

This is the second medical office building Orlando Health has purchased in May, obtaining a nearby 18,616-square-foot building for $7.38 million earlier in the month.