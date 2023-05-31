ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Orlando Health buys medical office building from Walgreens for $4.1M

Claire Wallace -  

Orlando (Fla.) Health has purchased a two-story medical office building from pharmaceutical chain Walgreens for $4.1 million, according to a May 31 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The building is located next to Orlando Health's newly opened $300 million orthopedic institute and ASC. 

Walgreens, which originally purchased the building for $3.85 million in 2007, will continue to lease the ground floor of the 10,194-square-foot building while Orlando Health will use the rest for office space. 

This is the second medical office building Orlando Health has purchased in May, obtaining a nearby 18,616-square-foot building for $7.38 million earlier in the month. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast