Optum's strength in 5 stats

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, is the largest employer of physicians in the country.

Here are five stats pointing to the company's strength:

70,000: The number of Optum Care's employed or aligned physicians across the country.

101 million: The unique consumers that have been served by Optum Health.

$71.2 billion: Optum Health's year-end revenue in 2022, five times greater than its year-end revenue in 2015.

2,200+: The number of locations Optum oversees as of 2023.



$2 billion: The amount Optum acquired Houston-based physician group Kelsey-Seybold for in 2022.