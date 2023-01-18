Optum's busy start to 2023: 3 moves ASCs need to know

Optum has inked two major deals and reported a jump in revenue since the beginning of 2023.

Here are three moves to know:

1. Optum Health reported big financial gains last year and drove a 17 percent increase in Optum's overall revenue. Optum reported $47.9 billion revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $182.8 billion for the full year. Optum Health's revenue hit $18.4 billion revenue in the fourth quarter and $71.1 billion for the full year, a 31.6 percent increase over 2021.

2. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro (Ky.) Health. The agreement to take over the health system's operations will result in 575 of the healthcare system's employees moving to Optum in April.

3. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is working to transfer 1,400 of its employees to Optum. The office-based employees — including those in revenue cycle management, information systems, inpatient care management, analytics, project management and supply chain roles — will keep their jobs, although they will now be employees of Optum.