Michigan State University spends $48M on medical office buildings

East Lansing-based Michigan State University has purchased two medical office buildings for $48 million, according to an Aug. 8 report from the Lansing State Journal.

The 210,000 square feet of space will offer ambulatory surgery, family medicine, pediatrics and other health services.

MSU has already moved its heart and vascular center to the six-story, 150,000-square-foot office building. The second building is two stories and 60,000 square feet.

The two buildings currently house other tenants with ongoing leases, but they will all be finished in 2027, according to the report.