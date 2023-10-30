Mergers, acquisitions and bankruptcy: 8 ASC transactions you might have missed in October

From bankruptcy filings to management company acquisitions, here are eight major ASC transactions Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. Management services organization Surgery Partners added out-of-network ASC San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center.

2. Up-and-coming ASC management and development company SurgNet Health Partners acquired two ASCs, including Dearborn, Mich.-based Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center and Warren, Ohio-based Lippy Surgery Center.

3. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate acquired Baylor Scott & White Frisco Medical Center in Texas, anchored by an 11-operating-room ASC owned by Baylor Scott & White and United Surgical Partners International.

4. TriasMD acquired Pinnacle Surgery Center in Walnut Creek, Calif.

5. Four ASCs in Connecticut owned by Envision Healthcare and its affiliate AmSurg have been saved from bankruptcy through a change in ownership.

6. Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon acquired an ASC and outpatient medical building in Torrington, Conn., that is fully leased to Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates and the Litchfield Hills Surgery Center.

7. Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has officially integrated Salem (N.J.) Medical Center into its health system, including Salem's ASC.

8. A Fredericksburg, Va.-based ASC and medical office building anchored by United Surgical Partners International affiliate Surgi-Center of Central Virginia was sold.