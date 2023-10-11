Connecticut ASC, medical building acquired

Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon have acquired an ASC and outpatient medical building in Torrington, Conn., the Boston Real Estate Times reported Oct. 11.

The deal is the fourth acquisition in Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon's programmatic joint venture, which allows for up to $300 million in investments in outpatient healthcare real estate, with a focus on outpatient medical office and surgery center assets across the Northeast.

The property is fully leased to Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates, which includes the Litchfield Hills Surgery Center. It also has endoscopy and physical therapy tenants.

JLL Capital Markets advised Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon on the acquisition.