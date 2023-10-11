ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Connecticut ASC, medical building acquired

Riz Hatton -  

Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon have acquired an ASC and outpatient medical building in Torrington, Conn., the Boston Real Estate Times reported Oct. 11.

The deal is the fourth acquisition in Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon's programmatic joint venture, which allows for up to $300 million in investments in outpatient healthcare real estate, with a focus on outpatient medical office and surgery center assets across the Northeast.

The property is fully leased to Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates, which includes the Litchfield Hills Surgery Center. It also has endoscopy and physical therapy tenants.

JLL Capital Markets advised Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon on the acquisition.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast